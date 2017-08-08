Scouting offers variety of activities and opportunities to Indiana youth

Does your child have an interest in being a boy scout? Today on Indy Style, we chat with the crew from Boy Scouts of Central Indiana and learn how scouting provides a fun, family opportunity that provides an environment that builds positive character and prepares young people for life’s challenges.

-Cub Scouting focuses on activities around STEM (catapults), physical fitness, citizenship and character. Cub Scouts go camping, build Pinewood Derby cars, visit fire stations and shoot bows and arrows.

-Kindergartners are now able to join Cub Scouting through our Lions program starting at age 6.

-Families can join Cub Scouting at their elementary schools during August . They can find their joining night date at www.JoinScoutsIN.org

