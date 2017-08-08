NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Glen Campbell has died at 81, publicist says.

The Grammy-winning guitarist and singer released his final studio album “Adios” this summer, recorded shortly after his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in 2011.

Campbell hadn’t performed since 2012 and was in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in an April statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time.

Campbell’s hits include “Gentle on My Mind,” ”Wichita Lineman,” ”Galveston,” and his signature song, “Rhinestone Cowboy.” The newest record is a collection of classic songs, including the Bob Dylan tune “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright,” and includes performances by Willie Nelson and Vince Gill, as well as three of his children.