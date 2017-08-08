Speedway police seek assistance in finding man in connection to IMS theft

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The incident happened on July 21 when a man with a whit shirt walked into an administration building at IMS.

He then hangs out in the lobby before going into the credential office and back into the lobby. The man is then seen keeling down and removing 400 VIP tickets before going back into the bathroom.

The man then left the building carrying a small backpack.

The total loss of the tickets were estimated at $2,419.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.