US Secretary of Agriculture visiting Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is making a stop at the Indiana State Fair with Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Tuesday visit is part of Perdue’s “Back to Our Roots” tour, which has taken the former Georgia governor to five Midwestern states.

Perdue is expected to tour the fair with Republican Sen. Todd Young. Later he will sit in on an agriculture “listening session” with Young, Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and other state officials.

Perdue’s office says the tour is intended to gather input from people who develop policy for — or make a living from — agriculture. He says the feedback factory into deliberation on this year’s farm bill.

Perdue is making stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana.