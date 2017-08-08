Zionsville Police Department seek armed robbery suspect

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Zionsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

According to the ZPD, just before midnight on Aug. 1, a black man walked into the Speedway convenience station in the 1300 West Oak Street in Zionsville.

The man then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

However, the clerk told the suspect he was unable to open the register unless he bought something. This did not deter the suspect, as he continued to demand money, pointing the gun in the clerk’s face. The clerk still refused to open the register.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the Riley Kids donation jar from the counter and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.