2 IMPD officers injured in chase, crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured in a chase and crash.

According to IMPD, the incident started around midnight near 119th Street and Lafayette Road after a woman called 911 about a disturbance with her boyfriend, who was sitting inside a truck.

After officers arrived on scene, they say that’s when the man put the truck in reverse, hit a cruiser and then took off.

Police say that during the chase the suspect hit two more police vehicles.

Officers then spun the man out in the area of 19th Street and Kessler Boulevard. The suspect was then apprehended and taken into custody.

The two officers were taken to Methodist Hospital for minor injuries.