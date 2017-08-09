Attorney General partners with Ten Point Coalition in setting up $500K fund for crime prevention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new partnership is in place to expand a crime-reduction model developed by the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the plan to replicate the neighborhood involved methods to keep a crime watch Wednesday morning.

Ten Point Coalition’s neighborhood have proven to be effective in the reduction of homicides in at least 3 Indianapolis neighborhoods already.

The attorney general is setting up a $500,000 seed fund to help the new groups get started.