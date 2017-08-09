Authorities investigating report of peeping Tom in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Police Department is currently investigating reports of a peeping Tom.

According to the FPD, there have been two occasions of a man peering into windows at a residence in the 14000 block of Meadow Lake Drive.

The suspect, who was captured on a surveillance camera, is described as a white male with an average build. In the video, the man can been seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Officers say someone matching the description was noticed heading towards that residence Tuesday evening, but fled the scene on foot when officers began approaching the subject.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if other houses have been targeted.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fishers Police Department at 31-595-3319.