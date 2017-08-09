Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits — including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Bumgarner is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA in five starts since returning July 12 after missing nearly three months because of injuries sustained April 20. Since beating Pittsburgh on July 25, he did not get a decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost to Arizona.

Bumgarner has a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts and has received two runs or fewer of support in seven of 10 starts this year.

Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

San Francisco won two of three against the NL Central-leading Cubs and has won consecutive home series for the first time since May. The Giants went 5-3 on a homestand that included a two-game split against Oakland and two wins in three games against Arizona. The Giants went 5-2 against Cincinnati and the Dodgers from May 11-17.

Joe Panik hit an RBI single in the second, Jarrett Parker had a tiebreaking single in the seventh against Brian Duensing (0-1) and Hunter Pence hit an opposite-field homer to right-center in the eighth against Pedro Strop.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks gave up one run, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

PENS

Giants relievers have given up two earned runs in their last 22 2/3 innings. … Duensing had entered with 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

HOT

Parker is hitting .417 (10 for 24) with a homer, two doubles and eight RBIs since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 2. He fractured his right clavicle while crashing into a wall on April 15.

WELCOME BACK

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who returned to the Giants last month after his release by Boston, got a loud ovation after making a diving stop in the hole and throwing out Ben Zobrist in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Koji Uehara was placed on the 10-day DL with a right neck strain. The 42-year-old setup man faced just two batters in the seventh inning before being pulled from Tuesday’s game. . RHP Justin Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Giants: RHP Mark Melancon, on the DL with right forearm strain, will travel team to Washington. The 32-year-old closer could go to Double-A Richmond on a rehab assignment, throw a simulated game or could be activated, according to manager Bruce Bochy. … INF Miguel Gomez (sore knee) had an MRI on Wednesday that showed inflammation. He is day to day. … Rookie OF Austin Slater, out since July 8 with what was thought to be a season-ending right groin strain, has started taking swings and throwing at the team’s Scottsdale, Arizona, spring training facility.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (9-9) will start Friday’s series opener against Arizona. The 38-year-old is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (0-2) is to take the mound Friday at the Nationals for his third big league start.