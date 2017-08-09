Chef & Mom offers up tasty lunchtime tips

Lunchtime is an important part of the school day for kids. It’s when they are getting the fuel from food necessary to finishing their studies. It’s also a time when social interaction has kids making friends and often sharing their lunches. Just in time for back-to-school season, one of the top mom-cooking experts in the country shares lunchtime inspiration for parents.

Brooke Parkhurst – co-author of “JUST MARRIED & COOKING” – explains how to provide creative lunches that will put a smile on the face of your family!

TASTY LUNCHTIME TIPS FROM A SUPER CHEF & MOM :

RAISING THE BAR –The truth about nutrition bars as snacks

–The truth about nutrition bars as snacks CRUNCHABLES PLEASE – Lunchtime alternatives for you’ll love

– Lunchtime alternatives for you’ll love SWEET START – Alternatives to sugar and carbs provide fast energy

– Alternatives to sugar and carbs provide fast energy CREATE FUN – Turning the PB&J into a lunchtime masterpiece

TALENT BACKGROUND: Brooke is a mother, writer and cook. In her debut cookbook, Just Married & Cooking, Brooke has developed into a culinary, entertaining and wine expert with recurring appearances on and writing gigs for: NBC Today Show; CBS New York, The Couch; Fox, Fox & Friends, People.com, Redbook.com and WomensDay.com She has also written a novel, Belle in the Big Apple that features a small town Southern girl who moves to New York City in search of a career—and a good meal. Brooke has also penned the online food column, Full Plate, (think Carrie Bradshaw-cum-June Cleaver) for the New York Daily News and hosted the ABC digital food series,

Eat & Greet. She also was a lifestyle/cooking correspondent for Conde Nast’s debut web network.

To learn more, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ZONEPERFECT KIDZ, FRITO-LAY