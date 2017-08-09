Colts welcome Riley Hospital patients to practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts had extra incentive to perform well in practice Wednesday.

They were trying to impress some special visitors, 10 children who are patients at IU Riley Hospital for Children.

The children of course joined in the fun, too.

The group enjoyed VIP seating and participated in the final team huddle after practice.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano met with each kid individually.

Besides the experience, the kids got some autographed items and of course, the photos for bragging rights.

