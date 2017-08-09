Cool Beauty Products for the end of summer

Just because fall decor is out on store shelves doesn’t mean summer is almost over! We still have many weeks left, so get your skin nourished and take care of the damage these summer months may have already caused. Local Beauty Blogger Ashley Wottring, fASHionately Me, shares some of the perfect summer go-to’s!

Embryolisse Artist Secret Radiance Booster Serum

Soothing serum that brightens and Revitalizes complexion while minimizing imperfections and fighting visible signs of aging

Put in the fridge before using to maximize cooling and pore-minimizing effects!

Ideal for use as a makeup base – the lightweight serum features invisible pearly pigments that reflect light for a flawless soft-focus effect

Lemon and witch hazel extracts shrink pores, while hyaluronic acid plumps skin with moisture

Available at Dermstore.com for $80

Nerium Eye-V™ Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches

Instant remedy for stressed, fatigued or puffy eyes

Patches feature ThermoReact technology and a host of ingredients to deliver a quick, cooling, quenching boost for an instant “eye lift” effect

Sleek and translucent design makes Eye-V™ patches easy to wear while driving to work, walking your dog, or in-between meetings

Use once a week to keep eyes fresh – can be stored in the fridge for optimal cooling effects

Available at Nerium.com – $55 for a box of 5 sets of patches

Boscia Super-Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm

A cooling and soothing eye balm that instantly de-puffs and revives tired eyes

Seven peptide complex glides on silky-smooth and “super cool” with light hydration – perfect for an on-the-go eye pick-me-up

The formula of licorice root extract, a soothing antioxidant, nourishes and protects the delicate eye area, and the blend of botanical oils provides sheer hydration

Apply AM and PM to the eye area and throughout the day whenever you need a quick fix

Available for $26 at Sephora

Farmacy Skin Dew

Invigorating hydrating essence mist that tones and soothes the skin, restores radiance and freshens makeup

Formulated with Farmacy’s signature proprietary ingredient, Echinacea GreenEnvy (chockfull of Cichoric Acid, a potent anti-oxidant),along with a blend of essential oils including Rosemary, Bergamot and Peppermint to provide a delicate aroma and light astringent effect on skin, and Kiwi fruit extract toimprove skin’s barrier function and refresh makeup by stopping oil migration

Recommended for use throughout the day as needed

Available for $44 at Sephora

Bioderma Photoderm After Sun SOS

A mist which soothes and moisturizes overheated, sensitive, sunburnt skin for instant and long-lasting relief

Produces instant soothing and freshening sensation, and penetrates the skin quickly to help replenish moisture and prolong your tan

Apply on clean dry skin, and allow to dry without rubbing in

Available at Beautylish.com for $19.90

To learn more, visit www.fashionatelyme.com.