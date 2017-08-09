Forum held for Broad Ripple residents to discuss recommendation to close high school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broad Ripple residents had a chance Wednesday night to offer comments on a recommendation to close Broad Ripple High School and sell the property.

A packed house turned out at Broad Ripple Park for the forum hosted by State Rep. Ed DeLaney and included IPS Superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee.

If the school board votes yes, the high school would close at the end of the 2017-18 school year and the site would be sold for redevelopment.

“I’m hoping that they won’t close it, but if they do I’m concerned with what they do,” Broad Ripple resident Katie Bacone said. “I want to make sure it’s community-oriented and hopefully education-oriented.”

“Part of this process will also include preservation of the legacy of the high school,” Dr. Ferebee said. “How we would go about that process in collaboration with any alumni of the high school that would be closed as part of this process.”

Another concern some residents had was the locations of the remaining IPS high schools. Many are worried that they are concentrated in the downtown area and leave out those living in the outlying areas of the IPS district.