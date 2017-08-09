IMPD officer hurt in police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police officer has been injured following a chase that ended with a police car being struck, according to a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene about 8:58 p.m. It’s on Prospect Street at St. Paul Street, east of Fountain Square.

The officer was taken to a hospital, according to a resident of the area, Spring Devine. She said the white IMPD police car had front-end damage, and the officer was responsive before he was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear how the police car was damaged.

It was unknown what started the police chase, and whether any suspects were at large.