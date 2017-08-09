Man accused of shooting, killing Southport officer makes court appearance

Related Coverage Accused cop killer out of hospital, behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of shooting and killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan appeared in court Monday.

28-year-old Jason Brown was charged with murder for shooting Lt. Allan multiple times after Allan responded to a vehicle accident on July 27.

His initial hearing was delayed twice because he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan’s shooting.

Brown pleaded not guilty to murder and has no bond.

He did not speak to the media on his way to court.

He was transferred to the Department of Corrections for safety reasons following his appearance.

Brown’s next scheduled appearance is for October 4.