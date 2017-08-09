Meijer recalls 22K infant swimsuits due to potential choking hazard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – There is a consumer alert for you today.

Meijer is recalling more than 22,000 infant swimsuits because babies could choke on them.

The “Wave Zone One-piece Zip” have snaps on the bottom of the suit that officials say can detach.

“Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar.

The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

The swimsuits were sold between January 1st and July 17th with sizes ranging from zero-to-3-months to 24 months and are exclusively sold by Meijer.

If you have purchased one of these swimsuits you should return it to any Meijer store customer service center for a full refund.