INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Representative Todd Rokita is officially entering the race for the U.S. Senate.

Rokita made the announcement Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

During his announcement, Rokita said he will be touring through nine Indiana cities.

He’s running under the banner of “defeat the elite.”

Rokita is one of three announced Republicans who are hoping to unseat Democrat Joe Donnelly.

