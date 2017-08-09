Search underway for suspect in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A search is currently underway for a suspect in an early morning shooting in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff, they began receiving calls about male subject being shot in the area of 1400 North and State Road 9. Soon thereafter they began receiving calls about a female, who is believed to be the suspect, knocking on doors in the area.

Police currently have set up a two mile perimeter in the area searching for the female suspect, whose first name is thought to be Brittany. She is also believed to be armed.

She is also believed to be wearing a black and white jumper outfit.

The male victim was initially transported to Anderson Community Hospital in serious condition but was later flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

At this point, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear.

Alexandria Community Schools are also currently running on a two-hour delay due to the search for the suspect.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.