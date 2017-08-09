See the 5-second food chopper dubbed as “game changer” in the kitchen!

Summertime is full of events, from outdoor parties to family gatherings and everything in between! Make sure your kitchens are stocked with a few fool-proof essentials (think meal prep gadgets, seasonings, hearty meal options and more) to make this season of entertaining a breeze.

Lifestyle expert Katy Mann shares products to make mealtime a “snap!”

T-fal Ingenio 5 Second Chopper – Meal Prep Made Easy

The T-fal 5 Second Chopper allows you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests! Manually powered and doesn’t require electricity, this gadget makes chopping, dicing and pureeing easier than ever. The patented system features two independent blades that provide efficient and progressive chopping in 5 seconds or less. Ideal for chopping veggies for a salad, making salsas, fruit purées and more for your summer party dishes.

T-fal OptiGrill Plus – Bring the BBQ Indoors

This is the “it” gadget for those who wants to grill indoors when rain or brisk weather creeps up this summer! The OptiGrill Plus is a one-of-a-kind indoor grill that is perfect for home entertaining, apartment living or inclimate weather days. It features a cooking sensor that ensures a perfectly cooked meal every time by automatically adapting to the thickness of your food and delivering perfect doneness from rare to well-done for six different programs: burgers, poultry, sandwiches, sausage, red meat, and fish, and also has a manual function. The OptiGrill Plus’ unique temperature gauge also allows the savvy home cook to have total control when cooking foods on the manual setting.

Mama Mancini’s – Quick and Easy All Natural Meal



All-natural, slow cooked and made with only real, delicious ingredients, Mama Mancini’s offers a variety of prepared meatballs, meatloaf and sauces perfect for busy families to come together without the party prep hassle in the kitchen. No need for a thousand pots and pans, just heat and serve! The meatballs and meatloaf make excellent sliders, pizza toppings, or served a plate of macaroni.

Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti – Perfect for Guests with Dietary Restrictions



Give your favorite pasta dishes a healthy twist! Loaded with plant-based protein (24 grams per serving!), fiber and iron, Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti is made from with JUST ONE ingredient – 100% organic edamame. This alternative pasta is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher- perfect for everyone at the dinner table to enjoy this summer.

Gaea Sitia Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Simple Ingredient, Impressive Flavor

Drizzle all your favorite summer BBQ dishes with Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil! Gaea Sitia is a medium bodied olive oil that is perfect to pair with roasted veggies and grilled skewers! The P.D.O. region of Sitia in eastern Crete is one of the most celebrated olive oil producing territories in the world. This oil has a pleasant mix of bitter and fruity with a hint of peppery finish, and contains flavors of artichoke and nuts.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – A Treat for the Adults!

Pair your summer BBQ dishes with Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio! This dry white wine has a straw yellow color. Its clean, intense aroma and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of Golden Delicious apples) makes it a wine of great personality and versatility.