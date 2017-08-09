Southport officer struck by vehicle at IU Methodist Hospital, shots fired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Southport police officer was struck by a vehicle at IU Health Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 20 block of West 16th Street just before 11 a.m.

The officer, who was struck, then fired shots at the vehicle.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown at this time.

One officer is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the hospital emergency room is still accessible for patients.

One of the suspects involved was apprehended around noon.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.