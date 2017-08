PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A water boil advisory has been issued for portions of the city of Plainfield.

According to the Planinfield Town Manager, a “significant” water main failure is affecting the northwest side of Plainfield and Belleville.

The boil advisory, which is effective immediately, is a precautionary measure for everyone west of White Lick Creek.

The city says they are currently taking steps to the resolve the issue.