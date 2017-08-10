Amber Alert for abducted 2-year-old in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Fort Wayne Police Department in its investigation of the abduction of a child.

Adayah Renee Bratton, 2, is described as 2-foot-6 and 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Fort Wayne police believe she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott. Scott, 46, is described as 5-foot-10, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

If you have any information on these children, contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.