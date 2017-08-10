Charges dropped against 2 alleged members of Grundy Crew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A judge in Indianapolis on Thursday granted a motion by the state to dismiss charges against two co-defendants accused of conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges.

Anthony Tinnin and Victor Tinnin-Wells were two of 11 people charged with criminal gang activity in October 2015, alongside Richard Grundy III, who recently reached a plea agreement in connection with charges against him. The 11 people charged were alleged to be members of the so-called Grundy Crew, once believed to be responsible for seven homicides and drug trafficking.

Both Tinnin and Tinnin-Wells were charged with felonies that included dealing 10 pounds or more of marijuana either on or within 1,000 feet of a school, corrupt business influence and criminal gang activity. Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to evidentiary problems.

Anthony Tinnin, 30, remains in Marion County Jail, on drug and handgun possession charges related to a July 4 arrest.