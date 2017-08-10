Colts, Lions practice together before preseason game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts have made it more than halfway through training camp.

Monday marked the first game week of the season. The Horseshoe will host Detroit at 1:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indianaon Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, kicking off the first of four preseason matchups.

The Lions came into town a few days early to practice with the Colts. These joint sessions have become quite popular throughout the league.

The last time the Horseshoe held a practice with another team? The Chicago Bears in 2015.

Going through drills and on-field action with a different opponent has endless benefits, and head coach Chuck Pagano said he feels his team has a chance to see how they measure up to the competition.

