Dorm room must-haves

Congratulations! You did it, and you’re off to college. Now it’s time to gather all the essentials and decorate your dorm room to reflect your unique personality. There are a few things that every college student needs for Dorm Room Décor such as; Bedding, Room Accessories, Study and Storage Organization.

Lifestyle expert Julee Ireland, It’s a Glam Thing, shares some of her favorite money-saving dorm room decor products and tips to help you decorate!

1. Target

When it comes to decorating your dorm room, the first thing to consider is your bedding theme, color, and pattern story. This will be come your surrounding board for your room. There’s no place like home, but if you have a stylin’ room and a comfortable bed, you are all set! Target has really great dorm room collections this year with a variety of fun patterns, colors, and accessories to match. What I like best about Target is their pricing! I found a great dorm room 5-piece bed in a bag set for $34. You can’t beat that price. One of the hot trends this season is wall tapestries, and they have accent pillows, rugs, towels, and more to complete your doorm room look!

Target

Available online and in stores nationwide

www.target.com

2. Wall Pops/Nuwallpaper

I love Wall Pops and Nuwallpaper because they provide a great way to personalize and decorate your dorm room walls without damaging them. The have a variety of peel and stick removable decals and wallpaper in an array of eye-catching designs and patterns. I love the dry erase board wall decal dots to help you stay organized and their photo frame decal to create a collage on your wall with photos of your family and friends. They’ve got you covered with patterns and colors to suit everyone’s style and add some flair to your dorm room walls. Prices range from $3.75 and up.

Wallpops/Nuwallpaper

Available in stores across the country and online

Special Promo code 35% off: DORM35

www.wallpops.com

3. Hang-O-Matic

Wall art is like the icing on the cake when it comes to bringing the design of a room together but it’s not easy to hang it right the first time. We’ve all been there, where we thought we measured correctly and went ahead and pounded the nail into the wall only to discover it’s not level and we end up with five holes in the wall when we only needed one! Hang-O-Matic allows you to measure, level, and mark your hole all in one! Now you can hang your artwork perfectly, on your first try, without a hitch! As a designer, I literally never leave home without it and I am telling you this is one of the best inventions since sliced bread! Everyone needs the Hang-O-Matic. It’s a must for at home, designers, the office, and now your college student to create the perfect gallery dorm room wall. Price $14.99

Hang-O-Matic

Available online and at several retailers such as: Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Bed Bath and Beyond and More!

www.hangomatic.com

4. BBB Functional Desk Lamp

I love Bed Bath and Beyond because they always have unique gadgets and accessories at an affordable price. Not to mention there is always a 20% off coupon. I love their space-saving multi-functional desk lamp that comes in a variety of colors. It has a built in USB port and slots to fit your phone, tablet, paperclips etc. They have created the perfect dorm room checklist to make sure you have everything that you need. You can find it here. https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/registry/campuschecklist/ they also have a college dorm room registry so you can select your favorite dorm room decor and accessories and get a little help from your family and friends. And they are hitting the road making college visits across the country where you can make your purchases on campus so be on the lookout! Price $19.99

Bed Bath and Beyond

Available in stores, online, and on select college campus’s

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

PureSwitch® WIRELESS SMART PLUG/Charge Hub

PureSwitch lets you easily manage your energy use. Remotely switch household appliances ON/OFF using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch the PureSwitch app. This 2-in-1 Plug & Charger can also be controlled using Siri®. I love the built in security that allows you to have your lamp plugged into the outlet and using your smart devices you can switch your light on before entering your dorm room. They also have a charge hub that allows you to charge multiple devices at one time! Pure Gear is the leader in smart device and computer accessories and a trendsetter in the industry. Designed in California. Price $49.99

Pure Gear

Available in stores around the world and online

www.pure-gear.com

Award-Winning Yogibo-The only furniture in the world that molds to your body!

Although it’s exciting to go off to college let’s face it dorm room furniture is not as comfy as your furnishings at home. I have the perfect solution for both style and comfort! Yogibo Pod and Yogibo Support! The Pod is a beanbag feel with zero pressure points meaning it distributes weight evenly and molds to your body. In my opinion, it’s the most comfortable beanbag on the planet! It’s lightweight, machine washable and comes in 10 trend-setting colors! The Support provides some of the best back support on the planet, with many chiropractors using Yogibo’s full line of products. It can be used alone or combined with the pod or any of Yogibo’s furniture to create a recliner and so much more! And it comes in 16 colors! Price range $19.99- $249.00

Back-to-School sale starts Friday August 11th. Get 15% off the entire site with Promo code: BACKTOSCHOOL

Yogibo

Available online

www.yogibo.com

To learn more, visit www.itsaglamthing.com.