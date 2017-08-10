Drone racing event gets underway in Muncie

MUNICE Ind. (WISH) – It’s another day of drone racing in Muncie.

The 2017 Riot-MultiGP International Open Drone Racing Festival, which got underway on Wednesday, continues throughout the weekend. Organizers are calling it the biggest event in first person drone racing.

First person view (FPV) drone racing is an up-and-coming sport which lets pilots view races like they’re in a jet’s cockpit.

The event is happening at the Academy of Model Aeronautics in Muncie and is being hosted by MultiGP, a drone racing league that hosts frequent competitive gatherings and casual events within its network of over 900 MultiGP chapters and 14,000 pilots worldwide.

The Academy of model Aeronautics headquarters is a 1,200 acre facility, meaning there is a lot of ground on which to play.

This drone racing festival is a four-day event aimed at competitors from around the world and also new pilots excited to learn more about the sport.

More than 30 teams are set to compete against one another in several events, both racing and freestyle. Additionally, there will all be workshops for those interested in learning more about FPV racing.

