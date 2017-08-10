Dyn-o-mite! Jimmy “JJ” Walker performs in Indy tonight!

“Dyn-o-mite!” You may remember him from as a major celebrity from the 1970s with the catchphrase everyone loved, but what is this former “Comedian of the Decade” up to now? Well, he’s on an Indiana tour, with shows in Indianapolis, Crawfordsville, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette and Columbus/Edinburgh. Tracy sits down with Comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker to learn more!

Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Comedian

Tonight at 8 p.m.

The Irving Theater

About:

Rising from the streets of New York’s ghettos to television superstardom, Jimmie Walker personifies the great American success story. But despite all Jimmie’s success on the big and small screens, stand-up comedy remains his first love. Walker currently tours the country 35 to 45 weeks a year performing live, and guesting on game shows and late night television. In his spare time, he writes scripts for TV and movies, and continues to enjoy a comedy career now approaching five decades.

Details are on www.MHShows.com