Enjoy Outlaw Country Music at Peterson FarmFest

He started out just him and his guitar, picking for tips at any venue that would have him in Indianapolis and surrounding counties. And that was just the beginning!!

From there, Country Music Singer/Songwriter John Riggins formed a band and competed against over 30 bands at Indy’s biggest country music venue, the 8-Second Saloon which led to opening for national acts such as Daryl Worley, Jason Michael Carroll, and Mark Wills. So looking for a new challenge, in 2013, John decided to take on Music City!

John Riggins grew up competitive in his hometown of Westfield Indiana. From sports and volunteering his time to those in need to performing the traditional Outlaw Country Music he loves, John has always been one to excel at everything he does.

After moving to Nashville, he began performing regularly on the World Famous Broadway in Nashville. He was able to record his first CD in Jan of 2015. John Released a new single“Lonesome Old Guitar” which was released in the US and Canada on January 1, 2016 and broke into the top 100 on Nashville’s Music Row charts. John is taking his show to venues in other states nearly every weekend. Check out his website and music for tour dates.

In a short time John has also become a prolific songwriter having penned over half of his CD “Outlaw Rising” he is co-writing with songwriters Gary Gentry; “The Ride” (David Allen Coe, Tim McGraw), “We Didn’t See A Thing” (Ray Charles & George Jones), “1959,” (John Anderson), “Who Cares” (Ray Charles & Janie Frickie), “The Very Best Of Me” and “The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)” (George Jones) and SESAC Award Winner, Shawn Byrnes and others.

John Riggins isn’t settling for the things he’s accomplished, he’s looking for more to do. And besides growing his Outlaw Country Music bigger, writing and singing a number one hit and performing to thousands of traditional country music fans; he’s thinking.

And guess what?! John will be performing at this year’s Peterson FarmFest in Cicero, IN on Saturday, August 12 at 4 p.m.

EVENT INFO:

For the FIFTH YEAR… We are privileged to host “FARMFEST” to support REINS OF GRACE THERAPEUTIC RIDING CENTER!! This local non-profit focuses on equine-assisted therapy for children with special needs. Go to reinsofgrace.com for more information on this wonderful organization.

The date is SATURDAY AUGUST 12 and the gates open at 4:00 ​RAIN or SHINE. The music lineup is fantastic, and the food is too! (See Event Schedule for band lineup). Bring the kids for games and fun. Price of admission includes: all 3 live performances, food and drinks (yes, BEER too, if so inclined), and activities for the kids.

Bring your instruments and your lawnchairs! If you like to jam, or just to listen, then plan to stick around after the bands finish. The upper barn becomes a jam session late into the night, with some of the most talented (and fun) folks around.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/johnrigginsmusic

www.johnrigginsmusic.com

www.petersonfarmfest.com