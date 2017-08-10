Former Colt Anthony Gonzalez weighs bid for Congress

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez is eyeing a run for Congress in his native Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports the former Indianapolis Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recently met with the National Republican Congressional Committee to express interest in a bid for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District. His decision is expected soon.

The district stretches from Wayne County into portions of five northeast Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga, Gonzalez’s home county.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci is running for governor and expected to vacate the 16th District seat next year. Third-term state Rep. Christina Hagan, of Stark County, and two-time state Rep. and former state Sen. Tom Patton, of Strongsville, are vying to succeed him. Both are fellow Republicans.

Gonzalez has worked in business since leaving the NFL in 2012.