Indiana Supreme Court upholds conviction, sentence for Bob Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has made its decision on Bob Leonard’s challenge of his conviction and sentencing.

In a decision handed down Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court upheld Leonard’s conviction and life without parole sentence.

Leonard’s brother, Mark Leonard, had also appealed his sentence and conviction to the Indiana Supreme Court. He was also unsuccessful.

The pair were sentenced for their roles in the 2012 Richmond Hill home explosion case.

You can read the court’s full opinion here.