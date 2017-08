INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Hoosier state, along with 10 others are trying to land a $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazada plant.

The states that are being looked as the potential location for the new plant are in the South and the Midwest.

The Wall Street Journal says for more than six months, Toyota has been exploring those states for plant locations.

The plant is expected to bring 4,000 jobs with it.

