Indy man charged with child pornography, exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces child pornography and exploitation charges after a task force investigation resulted in a search of his home.

Roger Canada, 54, faces two felony counts of child exploitation and five felony counts of child pornography.

Officers arrested Canada after serving a search warrant on Thursday at his residence near Albany and Manker streets.

Folllowing a lengthy investigation by ISP Sgt. Christopher Cecil and the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, the search uncovered several pornographic images portraying children.

Canada has been incarcerated at the Marion County Adult Processing Center.