Investigators call Carroll County death ‘suspicious’

DEER CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death that took place in Deer Creek, a community located in northeastern Carroll County.

Thursday around 10:48 a.m. a woman called 911 to report that she’d arrived at her residence in the 7000 block east of County Road 470 North to find her boyfriend unresponsive.

Investigators arrived to find white male declared dead on the scene.

Authorities are considering the death suspicious because items inside the home where the man’s body was found appeared in disarray, according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, after which investigators have stated they hope to learn more.

This investigation is ongoing.