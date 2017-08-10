Man killed in northwest side motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s northwest side Wednesday evening.

The deadly crash happened in the area of West 56th Street and Guion Road just after 11:30 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer witnessed the motorcycle run a red light at 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

The officer in the area then turned on his emergency lights, but that’s when police say the motorcycle then sped off, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Due to the speed of motorcyclist, officers did not give chase. However, officers continued along in the direction where the motorcyclist was headed and soon came upon medics and firefighters treating the driver.

The driver of motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.