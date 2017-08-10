Man sentenced for I-465 hit-and-run of crane operator

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 465 near Interstate 65 in November, online court documents said.

Leslie Miller, who was 26 when arrested in January, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Jeff Smith was standing outside his crane on I-465 when he was hit by a driver who left the scene. Smith was described by family as a husband, father and grandfather who worked as a crane operator.

Police said in court documents that they found Miller with witnesses’ descriptions of the car and from evidence collected at the crash.

Miller will face a year in Marion County Community Corrections upon his release from jail. The court also suggested Miller’s suspension as a driver, court records said. He also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution in addition to court costs and to undergo substance abuse evaluation.