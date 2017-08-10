Mike Pence to visit Indianapolis on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indianapolis on Friday for two purposes.

At noon, the vice president will speak at the annual luncheon of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, 350 W. Maryland St.

Tickets for the luncheon start at $250 a person. Ticket packages range from $1,500 to $25,000. The coalition’s website said the $10,000, $15,000 or $25,000 packages include admission to a private session with Pence.

The coalition led by several African-American ministers is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods.

At 2 p.m., Pence, his wife, Karen, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet, will be part of the ceremony to unveil Pence’s official governor’s portrait. He served as the 50th governor from Jan. 14, 2013 to Jan. 9, 2017. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Statehouse’s South Atrium.

Air Force Two was scheduled to arrive about 10:30 p.m. at Indianapolis International Airport, with a motorcade into the city to follow the airplane’s landing.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump had lunch with Pence at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.