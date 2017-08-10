Pet Pals: 500 Festival of Pugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This time Patty guests were Gina La Bella and Annie Fair-cloth from the Kentuciana Pug Rescue.

They discussed the upcoming 500 Festival of Pugs.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

To learn more about the 500 Festival of Pugs, click here.

For more from this segment,click on the video.

Don’t forget to catch Pet Pals every Sunday at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.