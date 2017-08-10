Savory entrees to be featured at this weekend’s Dan Patch Stakes

What a weekend it will be at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino! With the signature $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes this Friday, the steakhouse will be in serious business.

Today on Indy Style, Chef Keith Angell makes his Peach and Pecan Stuffed Porch Loin with Sweet Potato Purée and Bourbon Glaze, as Shelly Smythe makes a Mint Julep Crepe Cake.

Dan Patch, the inspiration behind the Dan Patch Wit, was an American Standardbred pacer who became a major celebrity in the early 1900s when harness racing was one of the largest sports in the nation. Unsurpassed for decades, Dan Patch held the world record for the fastest mile and even beat his own record by four seconds at one point.

The Dan Patch Brewhouse was opened at Hoosier Park in honor of the famous race horse in 2014 along with the launch of the Flat12 Dan Patch Wit draft. Additionally, Dan Patch is remembered every year at Hoosier Park with the signature $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes, which takes place on Friday, Aug. 11 this year.

To learn more, visit www.hoosierpark.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOOSIER PARK RACING & CASINO