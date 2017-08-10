Sen. Donnelly talks Right to Try bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United State House of Representatives holds all the marbles when it comes to a bill sponsored by Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.

It’s called the Right to Try bill and it passed through the senate last week.

The bill would allow terminally ill patients across the nation to request access to experimental medicines without FDA approval.

Donnelly sponsored the bill after meeting with the parents of an Indianapolis child diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Sen. Donnelly stated he’s hopeful that the house will take up the bill once they are back in session in Sept.

