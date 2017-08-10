That dress is made out of what? Indy fashion show highlights repurposed materials

Woah! Everyday items … meet art… meet fashion at this year’s Le Alta Moda Art Fashion Show. Take a look at some of these incredible designs:
Event – Le Alta Moda Art Fashion Show
Time – 6pm-7pm
Date – August 12th
Details – Music, lights, theater, all fashions are created from repurposed materials. Each model is part of the story line in the fashion show, so it’s not just models walking, its a dramatic production.
The fashion show is part of Indy Flow Fest, a block party put on by Indy Convergence located on West Michigan Street between Holmes and King AND in Haughville Park.
To learn more, visit:
www.facebook.com/lasardinagallery/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1454973264585547/