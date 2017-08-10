Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Aug. 11-13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for something to do in the Indianapolis area this weekend, there is plenty going on that is sure to keep you busy.

Check out the top eight things going in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

24th Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park

This $300,000 race will be aired LIVE on WISH-TV this Friday, beginning at 9:00 p.m. but the first harness race begins at Hoosier Park at 6:30 p.m.

The first 2,000 guests to visit trackside Club Centaur starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 will receive a souvenir Dan Patch t-shirt and the first 500 Club Centaur members to stop in trackside beginning at 4:30 p.m. will receive a mystery race voucher worth up to $1,000. Make sure to get there early to get in on the freebies!

The event will continue into Saturday with a special racing first post time of 4:30 p.m. and a summer family cookout featuring BBQ, Indiana sweet corn, fresh tomatoes and more. Interactive games, contests, giveaways and more will be available for fans of all ages, culminating with an outdoor concert by hard-rock veteran Ted Nugent at 9:00 p.m.

For more on this event, click here.

Drum Corps International – National Championships

The Drum Corps International season will culminate in the circle city for the 9th straight year at Lucas Oil Stadium. Events begin as early as Wednesday in town with prelims slated to begin Thursday. The top 25 bands will move onto semi- finals Friday with the finals taking place Saturday.

For more information, click here.

If you don’t have tickets to the main event, you can still attend the SoundSport International Music and Food Festival beginning Saturday morning. This family-friendly event features entertainment and activities, eight of Indianapolis’ finest gourmet food trucks, and even a stop by the one and only Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. All this and more will be surrounding the Pavilion at Pan Am venue in downtown Indianapolis.

For more on SoundSport, click here.

Broad Ripple Carnival

Join us as we celebrate the history of Broad Ripple with a four-day festival, August 10-13, in Broad Ripple Park (1500 Broad Ripple Ave.). The event features carnival rides and games, food and drink, a craft beer garden, live entertainment and community booths. A history exhibit provided by Broad Ripple Gazette will also be on display and Saturday.

For further information, click here.

4. 160th Indiana State Fair continues

The Indiana State Fair continues this weekend with everything from fair food to demonstrations to live music and more.

For a full schedule, visit the State Fair website.

5. Charity events and family festivals

Two charity events taking place this Saturday, Aug. 12, include the 2017 Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes at Celebration Plaza in the White River State Park. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Another charity event Saturday is the Ridez 4 Riley Car and Bike Show at the American Legion Post 64, 601 S. Holt Road. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m. All money that is raised will be used to build care packages for children and parents currently staying long-term at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

If you’re looking for a family festival, head to the Family Fun Fair at the Hamilton Co. Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with everything from airbrush tattoos, bounce houses, fire trucks, giveaways, free games and activities for all ages and much, much more!

The Near West Flow Fest is also taking place this Saturday at Haughville Park, 520 North Belleview Place and along Michigan Street, which includes games, dance, art and circus classes, music, food, an obstacle course and more all to celebrate the people of the Near West Side!

The Great American Eclipse: Standing in the Shadow of the Moon

Individuals of all ages are invited to a one-hour multi-media presentation by Kurt Williams, Deputy Director of Link Observatory Space Science, who will illustrate the latest animations to describe the science of our sun, the orbital dynamics of solar eclipses and details about the Great American Eclipse occurring on August 21. Attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last, one pair per person. This program will be held in Central Library’s Riley Room!

Music roundup

We’ve got a ton of concerts taking place this weekend, ranging from Brad Paisley this Friday to Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Sunday at the Klipsch Music Center, Bruno Mars At Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Sunday and a lot more at various smaller venues through the three days. You’ll have no problem finding something you like!

Colts preseason opener

Head over to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to catch the horseshoe in their preseason opener vs. the Lions at 1 p.m. Head down early to Touchdown Town which opens at 10:30 a.m.