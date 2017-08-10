US Sen. Todd Young rides along with Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young visited the city on Thursday and rode along with members of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Young, a Republican from Indiana, said he was hoping to send a message of solidarity, especially after the tragic losses recently in the law enforcement community.

He spoke about how he and U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, are actively working to get the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act passed. It would help public safety agencies establish or enhance mental health services for officers.

