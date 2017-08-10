WISH-TV to air 2017 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — You can catch the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park live on WISH-TV Friday night.

The event will air live at 9 p.m. Friday.

WISH-TV’s own Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown lead the broadcast team.

Ten teams will be competing for $325,000 at the 24th running of the event. The race is Hoosier Park’s premier harness racing event.

Races actually begin earlier in the evening. A total of 14 races will occur, with the first one at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the horses and odds in the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes:

Dealt A Winner (15-1)

All Bets Off (7-2)

McWicked (5-1)

Freaky Feet Pete (8-1)

Manhattan Beach (30-1)

Dr J Hanover (10-1)

Rock N’ Roll World (10-1)

Rockin Ron (6-1)

Check Six (4-1)

Wakizashi Hanover (9-2)

WISH-TV will also be carrying the two day Breeders Crown live on October 27 and 28.