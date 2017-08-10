WISH-TV to air 2017 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park

Freaky Feet Pete wins a race at Hoosier Park. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Park Racing & Casino)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — You can catch the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park live on WISH-TV Friday night.

The event will air live at 9 p.m. Friday.

WISH-TV’s own Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown lead the broadcast team.

Ten teams will be competing for $325,000 at the 24th running of the event. The race is Hoosier Park’s premier harness racing event.

Races actually begin earlier in the evening. A total of 14 races will occur, with the first one at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the horses and odds in the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes:

  • Dealt A Winner (15-1)
  • All Bets Off (7-2)
  • McWicked (5-1)
  • Freaky Feet Pete (8-1)
  • Manhattan Beach (30-1)
  • Dr J Hanover (10-1)
  • Rock N’ Roll World (10-1)
  • Rockin Ron (6-1)
  • Check Six (4-1)
  • Wakizashi Hanover (9-2)

WISH-TV will also be carrying the two day Breeders Crown live on October 27 and 28.

