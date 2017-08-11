8-year sentence for 2016 shooter at Lawrence Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen accused of shooting another teen outside Lawrence Central High School in 2016 was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

Paul Rayner, who was 17 years old when initially charged as an adult in January 2016, agreed to plead guilty to aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license, and intimidation, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. He originally faced six charges.

Investigators said a 15-year-old was shot in the leg outside Lawrence Central High School around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2016. He was sent to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred after a basketball game at Lawrence Central. As several students exited the building, Rayner fired multiple shots in their direction striking one of the students, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

“Witness cooperation and video surveillance provided by school officials resulted in the quick identification and apprehension of Rayner by the Lawrence Police Department,” the release said. “The charge of Intimidation was added during the course of the prosecution after Rayner threatened a witness in the case via social media.”