Brides-to-be frustrated by wedding venue closing



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Imagine you’re getting married soon, but you can’t get a hold can’t of anyone from the wedding venue.

Well, that happened to several brides-to-be across central Indiana.

The woman who ran My Dream Wedding For You on the southeast side of Indianapolis told 24-Hour News 8 she believes she could have handled the situation differently with her clients.

She said she ran into some financial troubles, couldn’t keep up with the rent and received a filing for an eviction. But some of her clients found out about the news first on social media and couldn’t believe it.

The panic began for Ashley Neer and her fiancé two weeks ago when she saw another bride post her concerns on social media about My Dream Wedding For You on Southeastern Avenue.

“She was trying to contact them for several weeks in regards to finalization and placements and stuff like that and nobody was returning her messages and she was seeing the same as us,” Neer said. “The messages were being read, but there was no communication no nothing so that frightened me. I didn’t want to take the chance of it actually flopping so I was bound and determined to not stop until we found a venue with our wedding date open.”

Neer also booked her wedding at the venue for October and worried the venue had gone out of business because of the eviction notice.

“After a certain point, we just had to go ahead with the other option of trying to find somewhere else with 87 days left to go before you get married,” said David Darlywine, Neer’s fiancé.

24-Hour News 8 contacted the owner of the venue for an explanation and she agreed to do a phone interview. Connie Keen said she had seen some of the comments on social media.

“Well, it’s very disappointing. I’m very disappointed and I understand, I mean, it’s created a sense of panic on everyone’s behalf, myself included.”

Keen admitted she received a filing for an eviction.

“I work a full-time job and, with no wedding taking place, I was not able to support the $2,000 in the rental,” Keen said.

Keen said she was working to figure everything out before letting her clients know.

“I’m absolutely very sorry that it came to this. Unfortunately, as a small-business owner, I was not able to sustain that overhead but, as soon I found out about it, reached out to rectify the problem immediately,” she said.

Keen said she brought in a new owner to take over the venue, which is booked for six more weddings for the rest of the year. The next wedding is scheduled for Sept. 9. Keen said the new owner will honor current contracts.

“My deepest apologies to each and every one that’s involved, whether it be the bride, the groom, the family,” she said. “I’m sincerely sorry that this craziness was created over social media.”

Keen said the new owner is in the process of reaching out to brides with contracts. Keen said she has also agreed to refund deposits for any brides who had to go through a different venue because of this incident.

As for Neer, she said she’s meeting with Keen next week to get her $300 deposit back.