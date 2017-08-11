Country Artist Ben Rue performs on Indy Style

If you’re headed out to see Brad Paisley tonight at Klipsch Music Center, you’re in for a treat even BEFORE the show gets started! Country music singer/songwriter Ben Rue is set to perform tonight at 6 p.m., but before he does, he gives us a sampling of his music and the inspirational story behind it.
- Singer/songwriter Ben Rue (new album Back to the Nights on iTunes Country Charts Top 12) has a unique story to tell: he was 14 when he learned he’d be living with Type 1 diabetes for the rest of his life.
- He refused to let the diagnosis get in the way of his Nashville dream, and now he uses his music as a platform to inspire others living with complex, chronic diseases.
- Rue has teamed up with Roche Diabetes Care, based in Indianapolis, to promote his new iTunes Country Charts Top 12 album Back to the Nightsand spread awareness about Accu-Chek® Guide and his journey living with diabetes
- Ben debuted on the country scene with the Sony released “I Can’t Wait (Be My Wife)” which charted for 14 weeks inside the BillboardCountry Airplay Top 60.
- Ben has opened for headliners like Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell, Hunter Hayes, Jon Pardi, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Darius Rucker, Chris Lane & Joe Nichols. An appearance on the debut season of the FOX hit “X-Factor” would spark his move to the Music City.
- He is in Indy to perform TONIGHT* (Fri Aug 11) as part of a special pre-concert event before the Brad Paisley show at Klipsch Music Center. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.
