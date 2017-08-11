Country Artist Ben Rue performs on Indy Style

If you’re headed out to see Brad Paisley tonight at Klipsch Music Center, you’re in for a treat even BEFORE the show gets started! Country music singer/songwriter Ben Rue is set to perform tonight at 6 p.m., but before he does, he gives us a sampling of his music and the inspirational story behind it.

About:

Singer/songwriter Ben Rue (new album Back to the Nights on iTunes Country Charts Top 12) has a unique story to tell: he was 14 when he learned he’d be living with Type 1 diabetes for the rest of his life.

He refused to let the diagnosis get in the way of his Nashville dream, and now he uses his music as a platform to inspire others living with complex, chronic diseases.

Rue has teamed up with Roche Diabetes Care, based in Indianapolis, to promote his new iTunes Country Charts Top 12 album Back to the Nights and spread awareness about Accu-Chek ® Guide and his journey living with diabetes

Ben debuted on the country scene with the Sony released "I Can't Wait (Be My Wife)" which charted for 14 weeks inside the BillboardCountry Airplay Top 60.

Ben has opened for headliners like Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell, Hunter Hayes, Jon Pardi, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Darius Rucker, Chris Lane & Joe Nichols. An appearance on the debut season of the FOX hit “X-Factor” would spark his move to the Music City.

He is in Indy to perform TONIGHT* (Fri Aug 11) as part of a special pre-concert event before the Brad Paisley show at Klipsch Music Center. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

