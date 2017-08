INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several are dealing with a traffic hazard on the southwest side Friday morning.

A crash involving a car and a semi has shutdown the right two eastbound lanes of I-465 near State Road 37 and Harding Street.

The crash then lead to a fire on the interstate, which crews are currently on scene battling.

INDOT says those lanes are expected to be closed for the next three hours as they work to cleanup the scene.

