INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a fire on the city’s northwest side early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at a two-story, vacant double residence in the 800 block of Roache Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Heavy Fire engulfs vacant two story double residence at 802 Roache St #DefensiveAttack only $50K Damage & #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/z05LmdwKe1 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 11, 2017

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, no one was injured. IFD also tells us that there was no power going to the residence.

Surround and Drown #DefensiveAttack 802 W Roache pic.twitter.com/I3dFbrgATp — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 11, 2017

Damage has been estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.