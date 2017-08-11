I-65 shut down near Lebanon following multivehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 65 is shut down in both directions following a Friday afternoon crash near Lebanon.

A multiple-vehicle crash has the interstate closed in both directions near U.S. 52 around the 141-mile marker. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced the crash in a tweet at 2:42 p.m.

The northbound lanes are anticipated to be open around 4 p.m., according to Indiana Department of Transportation. Some traffic could be seen flowing through the southbound lanes at 3:15 p.m.

A semi carrying scrap metal and eight other vehicles were involved, according to a county sheriff’s dispatcher.

The dispatcher was unable to advise on injuries.