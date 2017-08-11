Are you a foodie? Have you always had an interest in the culinary world or maybe a hobby perhaps? Today on Indy Style, learn how you could turn your hobby into an actual business with help from Indy’s Kitchen.

Artie Stevens of Indy’s Kitchen and Mel McMahon of Indiana Originals tell us more:

SUMMARY:

Indiana Originals is simplifying your search for local by providing a growing, statewide directory of locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Online and on their app, you can find today’s featured Indiana Originals member, Indy’s Kitchen!

Indy’s Kitchen is a culinary incubator, featuring a 2,360 square foot facility available for rent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to creators of food products. They offer two complete kitchens plus, secured dry, cool, and frozen storage. They also have a coffee shop and table seating available for tastings, classes, and social events.

Indy’s Kitchen helps turn hobbies into businesses by providing the commercial grade kitchen required to create sellable and servable food to the public.

Learn about Indy’s Kitchen at https://www.indyskitchen.com and on IndianaOriginals.com.

To learn more, visit:

https://twitter.com/indyskitchen

https://www.facebook.com/IndysKitchen

https://www.instagram.com/indyskitchen/